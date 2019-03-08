Search

Meet an Ilford Recorder reporter in Wanstead on Friday

PUBLISHED: 14:30 25 April 2019

Reporter Aaron Walawalkar

Reporter Aaron Walawalkar

Archant

Whether you have a front page story or an event you would like to promote, you can speak to an Ilford Recorder reporter at one of our fortnightly readers’ surgeries.

Every two weeks we choose a different part of the borough and hold open surgeries where residents can come to talk to us about what is going on for them.

This week, Aaron Walawalkar will be at Costa Coffee in High Street, Wanstead between 9.30am and 11am on Friday, April 26.

You may want to talk about the future of the Kenneth More Theatre or the proposal to move three famous wholesale markets to the borough.

Simply drop in and have a chat or email him at aaron.walawalkar@archant.co.uk.

But don't worry if you can't make it as another reporter  will be holding a session somewhere else in the borough on May 10.

