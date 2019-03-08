Meet an Ilford Recorder reporter in Wanstead on Friday

Reporter Aaron Walawalkar Archant

Whether you have a front page story or an event you would like to promote, you can speak to an Ilford Recorder reporter at one of our fortnightly readers’ surgeries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Every two weeks we choose a different part of the borough and hold open surgeries where residents can come to talk to us about what is going on for them.

You may also want to watch:

This week, Aaron Walawalkar will be at Costa Coffee in High Street, Wanstead between 9.30am and 11am on Friday, April 26.

You may want to talk about the future of the Kenneth More Theatre or the proposal to move three famous wholesale markets to the borough.

Simply drop in and have a chat or email him at aaron.walawalkar@archant.co.uk.

But don't worry if you can't make it as another reporter will be holding a session somewhere else in the borough on May 10.