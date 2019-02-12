Search

Woman dies after being struck by train at Newbury Park Station

PUBLISHED: 19:00 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:00 20 February 2019

Archant

A woman has died after being struck by a train at Newbury Park Station.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to reports of a person being struck by a train at Newbury Park Station at around 6.15pm on Wednesday, February 20.

A woman was prounced dead at the scene at 7pm, the Brigade confirmed.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of an incident at Newbury Park Underground station.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including an incident response officer and an ambulance crew.

“We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance response car.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of our medics, a person died at the scene.”

TfL tweeted via their central line account that service has now resumed on the central line with minor delays to all destinations.

