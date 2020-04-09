Search

McDonald’s in Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham support charities with food donations

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 April 2020

A general view of a McDonald's

A general view of a McDonald's

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Five McDonald’s restaurants across east London have partnered with several local charities to distribute food to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonald’s restaurants closed temporarily on Monday, March 23, but teams across the country worked quickly to distribute their stock to good causes locally.

Franchises in Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and Enfield partnered with charities and organisations to ensure that their stock did not go to waste.

Christian Action Housing Association, Exodus Youth Worx UK, Frenford Football Club and the Redbridge Community Volunteer Group all gratefully received the stock.

Food items that were distributed included eggs, orange juice, organic milk, bacon, lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomatoes and buns.

