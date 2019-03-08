Ilford nursery blasts 'unjustifiable' Ofsted rating as it drops from Outstanding to Requires Improvement

A nursery in Ilford which was previously rated Outstanding by education watchdogs has been told it Requires Improvement.

Maytime Montessori Nursery, in Cranbrook Road, has been told it Requires Improvement in the effectiveness of its leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and in outcomes for children.

It was previously rated Oustanding by Ofsted in June, 2014.

The nursery providers have said the rating is "unjustifiable" and they will be appealing the decision.

Ofsted inspector Amy Mckenzie said the quality of teaching was variable and staff deployment did not successfully support children's personal and emotional development and overall learning.

She said: "Although the managers regularly supervise staff, the systems in place are ineffective in raising the quality of teaching to consistently good across the provision."

But she added: "Reflecting stronger teaching, young babies enjoyed activities such as finding animals in shredded paper and experimenting to make sounds with pots and pans."

The inspector said children's learning is not fully supported to help them make the "best possible progress".

She said: "Children make steady progress and develop some key skills in readiness for their next stage of learning, including school.

"However, due to the inconsistencies in the quality of teaching and frequent changes of staff, children's learning is not fully supported to help them make the best possible progress.

"Even so, children are confident to talk to new people. They show good listening skills, behave well and enjoy singing songs."

Natasha Garrick, regional manager for Maytime Montessori Nurseries, said the providers are "very upset" about the inspection outcome and staffing difficulties had come from some employees taking maternity leave.

She said: "It's unjustifiable. We have had two Outstanding ratings in a row. At the inspection, they said safeguarding wasn't a problem because the children were safe and secure, but in the actual report, this wasn't reflected.

"The providers are planning to appeal the decision. The room leader had just left and we were in the process of bringing someone new in and that person wasn't yet there during the inspection.

"The children are genuinely happy there - it's a shame that this report has come out."