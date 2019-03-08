Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Mayors across the capital suit up for Mayor of Redbridge's first civic service

PUBLISHED: 15:11 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 23 July 2019

Mayors gathered to welcome the new Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Mayor of Redbridge office

Mayors gathered to welcome the new Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Mayor of Redbridge office

Archant

Mayors from across London were suited up and decked out in ceremonial chains for the Mayor of Redbridge's first civic service.

More than 100 people came to the celebration. Picture: Mayor of Redbridge officeMore than 100 people came to the celebration. Picture: Mayor of Redbridge office

Held at Ilford Islamic Centre, Albert Road, the multi-faith ceremony was attended by Sikh, Hindu, Jewish and Muslim holy men on July 14.

More than 100 residents and community figures also participated in the event which inaugurated Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain as Mayor of Redbridge, including the deputy lieutenant of Redbridge, Thomas Chan , MP for Ilford South Mike Gapes and the leader of the Council, Cllr Jas Athwal.

Cllr Hussain thanked every one for making the service a "unique and special day" and spoke about the two local charities he would be supporting this year - Health Living Projects and Imagine Independence Mental Health.

He also asked audience members to "donate generously" to his worthy cause during his mayoralty.

Faith leaders gathered to welcome the new Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Mayor of Redbridge officeFaith leaders gathered to welcome the new Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Mayor of Redbridge office

You may also want to watch:

Speaking previously he said it is a huge privilege and an honour to be Mayor of Redbridge.

He said: "I would like to thank all the councillors for bestowing this honour to me.

"Redbridge is a multi-cultural and religious borough.

"It's a nice place to live and work here, I have been living in Ilford for the past 50 years and enjoy every bit of it. In the coming weeks and months, I shall try to reach out to as many people as possible."

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman injured in Clayhall crash and buses 123 and 179 on diversion

A section of the road has been roped off after a crash in Clayhall

Residents feel ‘blackmailed’ into backing Gants Hill hub plans but Redbridge Council says it is trying to save libraries

Barkingside Action Team meeting at Tory HQ. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Che Morrison murder trial: Drug dealer who fatally stabbed 20-year-old outside Ilford Station insists he was acting in self-defence

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Minister praises Ilford Muslim leader as ‘positive voice’ in standing up to extremism

Deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai, Baroness Susan Williams and Bashir Chaudhry. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman injured in Clayhall crash and buses 123 and 179 on diversion

A section of the road has been roped off after a crash in Clayhall

Residents feel ‘blackmailed’ into backing Gants Hill hub plans but Redbridge Council says it is trying to save libraries

Barkingside Action Team meeting at Tory HQ. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Che Morrison murder trial: Drug dealer who fatally stabbed 20-year-old outside Ilford Station insists he was acting in self-defence

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Minister praises Ilford Muslim leader as ‘positive voice’ in standing up to extremism

Deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai, Baroness Susan Williams and Bashir Chaudhry. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Promising signs for Orient’s summer additions

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient celebrates scoring against Hornchurch with fellow new boy Conor Wilkinson (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers boss Taylor insists they have healthy competition up front

Nathan Ralph of Southend heads clear from Reece Grant of Dagenham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lord’s inspires youngsters to follow in the footsteps of England’s World Cup victory

Youngsters at a coaching session at Lord's (Pic: Matt Bright)

Mayors across the capital suit up for Mayor of Redbridge’s first civic service

Mayors gathered to welcome the new Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Mayor of Redbridge office

Short life span of CCTV hampered search for missing student last seen in Ilford, court hears

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists