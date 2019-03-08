Mayors across the capital suit up for Mayor of Redbridge's first civic service

Mayors gathered to welcome the new Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Mayor of Redbridge office Archant

Mayors from across London were suited up and decked out in ceremonial chains for the Mayor of Redbridge's first civic service.

More than 100 people came to the celebration. Picture: Mayor of Redbridge office More than 100 people came to the celebration. Picture: Mayor of Redbridge office

Held at Ilford Islamic Centre, Albert Road, the multi-faith ceremony was attended by Sikh, Hindu, Jewish and Muslim holy men on July 14.

More than 100 residents and community figures also participated in the event which inaugurated Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain as Mayor of Redbridge, including the deputy lieutenant of Redbridge, Thomas Chan , MP for Ilford South Mike Gapes and the leader of the Council, Cllr Jas Athwal.

Cllr Hussain thanked every one for making the service a "unique and special day" and spoke about the two local charities he would be supporting this year - Health Living Projects and Imagine Independence Mental Health.

He also asked audience members to "donate generously" to his worthy cause during his mayoralty.

Faith leaders gathered to welcome the new Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Mayor of Redbridge office Faith leaders gathered to welcome the new Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Mayor of Redbridge office

Speaking previously he said it is a huge privilege and an honour to be Mayor of Redbridge.

He said: "I would like to thank all the councillors for bestowing this honour to me.

"Redbridge is a multi-cultural and religious borough.

"It's a nice place to live and work here, I have been living in Ilford for the past 50 years and enjoy every bit of it. In the coming weeks and months, I shall try to reach out to as many people as possible."