Mayor of Redbridge’s winter wonderland raises nearly £10,000 for ELHAP

From left to right: Deputy Mayor, Councillor Taifur Rashid, Santa, Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Debbie Kaur Thiara and Maria Sanchez, director of Treehouse Nursery.

The Mayor of Redbridge’s winter wonderland has raised nearly £10,000 for charity.

The weekend fundraiser at Sir James Hawkey Hall in Woodford Green was huge success and attracted many residents and families from across the borough.

Exhibitors displayed Christmas gift ideas, hand crafted jewellery, cakes and delicious chocolates on their stalls, whilst the children took part in dance activities, listened to carol singers and visited Santa in his grotto.

The entry to the event was free for the whole family to enjoy, but a fee of £12 was charged to anyone wishing to meet Santa in his grotto, and receive a special gift which delighted all the kids.

Some children were allowed to visit Santa and receive a gift if their carer or their guardian could not pay the fee.

The Mayor expressed her gratitude to Maria Sanchez and her team from Treehouse Nursery and the Mayor’s appeal committee who made the Winter wonderland possible, together with appreciating all the organisations who helped to sponsor the event.

Councillor Debbie Kaur-Thiara said: “Winter Wonderland was an amazing success and everyone that came enjoyed the event and welcomed the local communities to celebrate Christmas in style, with the venue being turned into a magical festive place.

“It was a fantastic fundraising event that offered an enchanting, captivating and fun experience for all.”

All proceeds from the event are being donated to the Mayor’s chosen charity ELHAP (Every Life Has A Purpose) which provides inclusive, natural and stimulating play adventure and recreation to those who are disadvantaged through disability, adversity or difficult life experiences.

“We were delighted at the fantastic news when we heard that £9,500 had been raised at the Winter Wonderland which is absolutely brilliant, and are extremely grateful to the Mayor of Redbridge, Tree House Nursery and her fundraising committee for their dedication, team work and efforts” shared Rachel Joseph, from ELHAP.

Maria Sanchez, managing director of Treehouse Nursery School Ltd said: “I am so delighted that this has been a successful and wonderful event after months of planning and preparations.

“Treehouse Nursery School staff and volunteers have been a great value to this event and I would like to say huge thank you to all the sponsors for their generous donations towards this good cause.”