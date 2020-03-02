Mayor of London Sadiq Khan hails work of Woodford Green charity

Haven House Children's Hospice director of care Eileen White, Haven House trustee Mohamed Omer, Haven House patron Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP, Keith Prince AM, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Menaz Patel, a parent of a hospice patient, and Haven House chief executive Mike Palfreman. Picture: Haven House Children's Hospice Haven House Children's Hospice

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan praised the work of a Woodford Green charity at a City Hall reception.

Haven House Children's Hospice hosted the reception last Thursday, which was attended by charity staff and supporters, Mr Khan and others including charity patron Iain Duncan Smith MP.

The charity looks after children and young people who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, as well as providing support to their families.

A hospice spokesman said it held the event to thank guests for their commitment and to look to the charity's future.

Mr Khan described Haven House as an "extraordinary" facility, adding: "I am inspired by the commitment of Haven House staff who combine expertise with a strong sense of compassion and community, as well as the families and supporters I've met who are a fantastic example of what can be achieved when Londoners work together."

Charity chief executive Mike Palfreman said the hospice was thrilled its work was recognised by Mr Khan.