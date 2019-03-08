Search

Advanced search

Gants Hill community hub: Mayor of London asked to intervene

PUBLISHED: 17:04 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 12 September 2019

Gants Hill Library could be turned into a 'super library' with community services. Picture: Ken Mears.

Gants Hill Library could be turned into a 'super library' with community services. Picture: Ken Mears.

Archant

The Mayor of London has been asked to intervene in the Gants Hill Hub project.

Redbridge Council previously launched a consultation on turning the 1930s building in Cranbrook Road, into a "super library" with community facilities and residents were asked to provide feedback by September 1, 2019.

However a small number of constituents said the consultation was "not transparent enough" and participants did not have the option of voting to keep the building in its current state.

At a London Assembly meeting this morning (Thursday, September 12) Redbridge and Havering Assembly Member Keith Prince asked Sadiq Khan if he would instruct Redbridge Council to create a new consultation.

"I know you are very friendly with Mr Athwal [leader of Redbridge Council] and that is a good thing," said Mr Prince.

"Would you have a friendly word with your friend to redo the consultation?

"Could I ask you to encourage him to keep the promise he made to the people of Redbridge?

"When he did the consultation on the library one of the options should be that the library be kept as it currently is."

Mr Prince explained that while he is not outright against a hub, the consultation should not just focus on new services but look at the existing building and car park.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Khan praised the work of council leaders who had to come up with creative solutions to keep services open under a sea of cuts.

Replying to the assembly he added: "Libraries are crucial lifelines for many, particularly poor, people who haven't got space in their homes for books and all the rest of it, so it is really important that there is an improved offer.

"I hope any consultation is meaningful and genuine and I am positive that this very good council leader [Cllr Athwal] will make sure he listens to his constituents.

"I am also aware that the excellent local MP Wes Streeting is also working with the council to make sure residents have their views heard and I am sure working together they can get the best deal for residents in the context of the massive cuts in 2010."

Mr Prince then asked if Mr Khan would instruct Redbridge Council to redo the consultation but the mayor said he had "no intention" of jumping in.

"What I would recommend is for the AM [for Redbridge and Havering] to respond to the consultation to make sure he has his view heard by the council and tries to influence the consultation," Mr Khan said.

"And while he is at it he could also speak to Havering where there are fewer libraries than Redbridge."

Most Read

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Allotment holders give up plots after Redbridge Council approves 25pc hike in fees

Allotment holders in Redbridge have had to give up their plots following a hike in fees. Picture: Ken Mears

Do you know these women? Police release CCTV of pickpockets who targeted pensioner in Ilford

Do you recognise these women? Police are appealing for help from the public. Picture: Met Police

Chequers Barkingside to close for month for £250k refurbishment

What The Chequers will look like when it reopens. Picture: Stars Pubs & Bars

Most Read

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Allotment holders give up plots after Redbridge Council approves 25pc hike in fees

Allotment holders in Redbridge have had to give up their plots following a hike in fees. Picture: Ken Mears

Do you know these women? Police release CCTV of pickpockets who targeted pensioner in Ilford

Do you recognise these women? Police are appealing for help from the public. Picture: Met Police

Chequers Barkingside to close for month for £250k refurbishment

What The Chequers will look like when it reopens. Picture: Stars Pubs & Bars

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers look to make it seven games unbeaten against Hartlepool United

Matt Robinson has impressed Peter Taylor since coming into the team. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brilliant Barham signs off at South Woodford with seven magnificent final triumphs

Peter Barham and Jackie Barham-Holt of South Woodford BC

Gants Hill community hub: Mayor of London asked to intervene

Gants Hill Library could be turned into a 'super library' with community services. Picture: Ken Mears.

Mayor joins Ilford Blind Welfare Association’s end of summer celebrations

Ilford Blind Welfare Association held an end of summer party. Picture: Sarat Sakhuja

Ilford Salvation Army captain takes on cycling challenge to raise funds for pop-up homeless hostel

Captain John Clifton, Salvation Army officer (right), is cycling from London to Brighton to raise funds for Project Malachi. Picture: Imogen Braddick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists