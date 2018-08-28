Mayor Khan funds Clayhall music teacher to set up community choir for teenagers
PUBLISHED: 11:05 17 January 2019
Archant
A Clayhall primary school teacher has won funding from Mayor Khan to ensure keen child choristers can continue singing on into adolescence.
Davida Robinson, music teacher at Glade Primary School, Atherton Road, has founded a community choir for 12 to 18-year-olds called True Voices.
“The inspiration for the choir arose after a concert in 2018, where some ex-Glade students returned to perform with the younger children,” Davida told the Recorder.
“I was saddened to learn that these students who had once had a passion for singing, no longer participated in a choir once they had left primary school.”
Davida won funding from the Mayor of London’s Culture Seeds programme – which aims to support grassroots community-led arts – to help create a space for pupils’ enthusiasm for singing to continue.
Rehearsals are set to start in March at St Cedd’s Church, Marston Road.
Sing up at truevoices.sing@gmail.com