Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Mayor Khan funds Clayhall music teacher to set up community choir for teenagers

PUBLISHED: 11:05 17 January 2019

Teacher Davida Robinson of Glade Primary School has won funding from the Mayor of London to run a choir called True Voices.

Teacher Davida Robinson of Glade Primary School has won funding from the Mayor of London to run a choir called True Voices.

Archant

A Clayhall primary school teacher has won funding from Mayor Khan to ensure keen child choristers can continue singing on into adolescence.

Teacher Davida Robinson of Glade Primary School has won funding from the Mayor of London to run a choir called True Voices. Teacher Davida Robinson of Glade Primary School has won funding from the Mayor of London to run a choir called True Voices.

Davida Robinson, music teacher at Glade Primary School, Atherton Road, has founded a community choir for 12 to 18-year-olds called True Voices.

“The inspiration for the choir arose after a concert in 2018, where some ex-Glade students returned to perform with the younger children,” Davida told the Recorder.

“I was saddened to learn that these students who had once had a passion for singing, no longer participated in a choir once they had left primary school.”

Davida won funding from the Mayor of London’s Culture Seeds programme – which aims to support grassroots community-led arts – to help create a space for pupils’ enthusiasm for singing to continue.

Teacher Davida Robinson of Glade Primary School has won funding from the Mayor of London to run a choir called True Voices. Teacher Davida Robinson of Glade Primary School has won funding from the Mayor of London to run a choir called True Voices.

Rehearsals are set to start in March at St Cedd’s Church, Marston Road.

Sing up at truevoices.sing@gmail.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A person was hit my a lorry. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman hit by car in Barkingside has ‘serious injuries’

A women was hit by a car in Barkingside.

Video shows moment machete-wielding thugs attack teen in Ilford shop

CCTV footage shows the moment knife-wielding thugs attack a customer in Ilford cash and carry. Photo: Ilford Cash and Carry

Most Read

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A person was hit my a lorry. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman hit by car in Barkingside has ‘serious injuries’

A women was hit by a car in Barkingside.

Video shows moment machete-wielding thugs attack teen in Ilford shop

CCTV footage shows the moment knife-wielding thugs attack a customer in Ilford cash and carry. Photo: Ilford Cash and Carry

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Old Parkonians progress into final of the Old Boys Cup

(pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New York Knicks stars excited to take to the court in London

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)

Mayor Khan funds Clayhall music teacher to set up community choir for teenagers

Teacher Davida Robinson of Glade Primary School has won funding from the Mayor of London to run a choir called True Voices.

Academy school ‘safeguarding concerns’ to be highlighted at Redbridge Council meeting

Protestors gathered outside William Torbitt Primary School, in Eastern Avenue on December 19. Photo: Turabi Ay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists