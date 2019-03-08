A-level results: 'Excellent' results for Mayfield School Goodmayes

Mrs S Pillay (sixth form leader) and Hardeep Sambi (assistant headteacher) with Anika Uddin who achieved B B B and is going to City University and Amina Tahsin who achieved A A B and is going to the London School of Economics. Picture: Rob Jehan Archant

Students and teachers at Mayfield School in Goodmayes are celebrating "excellent" A-level and BTEC results.

Hannah Paisley achieved ABB and is going to Durham University. Picture: Rob Jehan Hannah Paisley achieved ABB and is going to Durham University. Picture: Rob Jehan

An impressive 67per cent of students achieved a distinction of above in their BTEC results, with many achieving a starred distinction.

The school extended a special congratulations to a number of A-level students, including Umar Ahmad who achieved A* in business studies, A in economics and A in maths and is going on to study at the University of Manchester; Amina Tahsin who achieved A in English literature, A in psychology and B in history and is going on to study at the London School of Economics; Shuvro Khandoker who achieved A in maths, A in French and B in further maths who is going on to study at Queen Mary University; and Nursia Md Nazrul who achieved A in chemistry, A in maths and B in biology and is going on to study at King's College London.

Co-headteachers are very proud of the school's high achievers: Hannah Paisley, Anika Uddin, Amina Tahsin and Raees Baig. Picture: Rob Jehan Co-headteachers are very proud of the school's high achievers: Hannah Paisley, Anika Uddin, Amina Tahsin and Raees Baig. Picture: Rob Jehan

Headteachers Lynn Campbell and Alison Greenwood said: "Our 2019 results at sixth form allow us to celebrate the success and hard work of all our students and teachers at Mayfield School.

"Students have worked incredibly hard and we wish them every success for their future careers.

Assistant headteacher Miss H Sambi with Vilizar Spasov who achieved Distinction Distinction C. Picture: Rob Jehan Assistant headteacher Miss H Sambi with Vilizar Spasov who achieved Distinction Distinction C. Picture: Rob Jehan

"We take this opportunity to also thank all teachers and staff who have worked tirelessly in supporting all our students."

Highest achieving students, Amina Tahsin, Orintas Mikulskas, Daniel Wheeler, Emilija Matikaite, Umar Ahmad and Raees Baig. Picture: Rob Jehan Highest achieving students, Amina Tahsin, Orintas Mikulskas, Daniel Wheeler, Emilija Matikaite, Umar Ahmad and Raees Baig. Picture: Rob Jehan

The school said it is particularly proud of Jemma Sangha and Gurveer Sehmi who both received double starred distinctions for BTEC business.

Sixth form leaders, Amy McCarthy and Susie Pillay, and assistant headteacher Hardeep Sambi said: "We are extremely proud of all our students on gaining some excellent results this summer this has allowed them to move on to universities such as Durham, Manchester, LSE, Queen Mary, Kings College London and City University, to name a few.

Shuvro Khandoker achieved AABB and is going to Queen Mary University. Picture: Rob Jehan Shuvro Khandoker achieved AABB and is going to Queen Mary University. Picture: Rob Jehan

"A special mention to all our new generation BTEC students where more than 65per cent have gained distinction grades.

"Staff and students have worked extremely hard and it is rewarding to share individual student success today.

Gurveer Sehmi achieved D*D*B and is going to City University. Picture: Rob Jehan Gurveer Sehmi achieved D*D*B and is going to City University. Picture: Rob Jehan

"We have had such a pleasure to work with some incredibly talented, kind and diligent young people and can only wish them all the very best of luck for the future."