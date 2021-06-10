Chadwell Heath's Mayfair Venue granted planning permission at appeal

Published: 5:52 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 6:07 PM June 10, 2021

A site in Chadwell Heath has been granted planning permission to change from a bingo hall to a wedding and events venue and community facility.

Redbridge Council initially refused Mayfair Venue's application last year, but its owner Wazid Hassan appealed the decision and a planning inspector has now given it the green light.

The permission is subject to conditions to protect the living conditions of “neighbouring occupiers”.

Customers will only be allowed on the premises until 11pm on Sunday to Thursday and 1am on Friday and Saturday.

No amplified music can be played after 10.30pm on Sunday to Thursday and 12.30am on Friday and Saturday.

Jas Singh, who works for the Mayfair Venue, promised it will "conduct events, guests arrive, take pleasure in the event by being surrounded by friends and family, enjoy the atmosphere and simply leave".

A document of the decision states that the venue has "previously had a history of unauthorised use as a wedding venue and hall for hire".

It says it was used as a bingo hall and social club with planning permission until 2014, until "some time after this, the use changed to a banqueting hall and venue for hire" and it was served an enforcement notice in June 2018.

The planning inspector listed the concerns in the appeal, including the “likely” effects of “noise, traffic and parking”.

The Chadwell Heath South Residents’ Association (CHSRA) has raised £3,000 to consider its options in challenging the decision.

Cllr Anne Sachs (Labour, Chadwell) said she was "appalled": “The planning inspector said ‘it would not be realistic to expect a very quiet environment’.

“Residents are quite rightly shocked at this, and seek to defend their right to peace and quiet at night."

Further conditions imposed include improvements to the existing car park with provision for disabled spaces, bicycles and electric vehicles.

Mr Singh said: "The report itself detailed a complete insight that the judgment made was fair."

He added the Mayfair venue has previously hosted events for the residents of Chadwell Heath.

"It was evident that we have tried our very level best to work with the residents on numerous occasions. Our aim was always to work with the residents and wanted them to benefit from this venue as their home venue.

"In the past we also used to hold residents' meetings where all the residents were welcomed to voice their concerns and issues they may have faced with our events."