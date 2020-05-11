Mayfair social club staff team up with Seven Kings charity to deliver food and drink to frontline workers

The Mayfair venue has coordinated the delivery of 7,500 meals and 45,000 bottles of orange juice to frontline workers. Photo: CHSRA Archant

The Mayfair social club in Chadwell Heath has teamed up with Seven Kings Lions Club to provide more than 7,500 meals and 45,000 bottles of orange juice to frontline organisations across east London and Essex.

Chairman of the Mayfair, Wazid Hassan, said that so far the group has delivered to the King George, Queen’s, Whipps Cross and Royal London Hospitals, as well as to other local emergency services such as the Essex Ambulance Service, Ilford Fire Station, police stations in Goodmayes and Ilford and the Redbridge Wellbeing Centre.

Wazid gave an insight into how the scheme came about: “We took the initiative to provide doctors and nurses the comfort of full, hot meals to keep them going through the tough shift patterns they are facing.

“As we took it upon ourselves to do this, we were fortunate enough to be approached by other caterers who supported our initiative.”

Such caterers include the Pride of Asia and Citi Kitchens, who Wazid describes as being “major contributors to the operation which we formed”. By coming in at the right time, they offered “a lifeline” to the group, which was experiencing supply shortages.

This joint operation with the Seven Kings Lions Club charity has now been delivering for just under a month, reaching huge numbers for both meals and drinks in that period.

They will continue to support frontline efforts for “as long as we physically can”, adding that it is “necessary to keep our key and essential workers performing at optimum level”. Jas Singh, who also works for the venue, is tasked with co-ordinating deliveries.

He said the group has recently received a tonne of cooked rice for distribution, with further produce promised in the coming days.

Of this process, he says: “We are working tirelessly to get donations to the right people at the time they require, thus minimising the wastage.”

Both Wazid and Jas conclude similarly, by imploring residents of Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and Newham to reach out if they need help.

To contact the group anonymously, email events@mayfairvenue.com.