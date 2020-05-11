Search

Advanced search

Mayfair social club staff team up with Seven Kings charity to deliver food and drink to frontline workers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 11 May 2020

The Mayfair venue has coordinated the delivery of 7,500 meals and 45,000 bottles of orange juice to frontline workers. Photo: CHSRA

The Mayfair venue has coordinated the delivery of 7,500 meals and 45,000 bottles of orange juice to frontline workers. Photo: CHSRA

Archant

The Mayfair social club in Chadwell Heath has teamed up with Seven Kings Lions Club to provide more than 7,500 meals and 45,000 bottles of orange juice to frontline organisations across east London and Essex.

Ambulance staff gratefully receive donations from the Mayfair Venue. Picture: Mayfair VenueAmbulance staff gratefully receive donations from the Mayfair Venue. Picture: Mayfair Venue

Chairman of the Mayfair, Wazid Hassan, said that so far the group has delivered to the King George, Queen’s, Whipps Cross and Royal London Hospitals, as well as to other local emergency services such as the Essex Ambulance Service, Ilford Fire Station, police stations in Goodmayes and Ilford and the Redbridge Wellbeing Centre.

Wazid gave an insight into how the scheme came about: “We took the initiative to provide doctors and nurses the comfort of full, hot meals to keep them going through the tough shift patterns they are facing.

“As we took it upon ourselves to do this, we were fortunate enough to be approached by other caterers who supported our initiative.”

Such caterers include the Pride of Asia and Citi Kitchens, who Wazid describes as being “major contributors to the operation which we formed”. By coming in at the right time, they offered “a lifeline” to the group, which was experiencing supply shortages.

Ambulance staff from the Ilford station holding up donations made by the Mayfair Venue. Picture: Mayfair VenueAmbulance staff from the Ilford station holding up donations made by the Mayfair Venue. Picture: Mayfair Venue

You may also want to watch:

This joint operation with the Seven Kings Lions Club charity has now been delivering for just under a month, reaching huge numbers for both meals and drinks in that period.

They will continue to support frontline efforts for “as long as we physically can”, adding that it is “necessary to keep our key and essential workers performing at optimum level”. Jas Singh, who also works for the venue, is tasked with co-ordinating deliveries.

He said the group has recently received a tonne of cooked rice for distribution, with further produce promised in the coming days.

Ambulance staff gratefully receive donations from the Mayfair Venue. Picture: Mayfair VenueAmbulance staff gratefully receive donations from the Mayfair Venue. Picture: Mayfair Venue

Of this process, he says: “We are working tirelessly to get donations to the right people at the time they require, thus minimising the wastage.”

Both Wazid and Jas conclude similarly, by imploring residents of Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and Newham to reach out if they need help.

To contact the group anonymously, email events@mayfairvenue.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Ilford cat survives being hit by train thanks to PDSA vets

Miracle cat Jay re-united with owners after getting hit by a train near his home. Picture: PDSA

Father charged with murder of two children in Newbury Park

Police at the scene in Aldborough Road North. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Redbridge residents celebrate VE Day 75th anniversary

A VE Day display in Hanover Gardens. Picture: David Martin

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Ilford cat survives being hit by train thanks to PDSA vets

Miracle cat Jay re-united with owners after getting hit by a train near his home. Picture: PDSA

Father charged with murder of two children in Newbury Park

Police at the scene in Aldborough Road North. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Redbridge residents celebrate VE Day 75th anniversary

A VE Day display in Hanover Gardens. Picture: David Martin

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

FA Cup 1980: Paul Allen recalls making history

Paul Allen celebrates West Ham's 1980 FA Cup final win over Arsenal (pic Steve Bacon)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 11

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd

A historic day for the O’s as they sealed promotion in the dying stages away to Oxford

Lee Steele in action against Bristol Rovers during the 2005/06 promotion season (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Movember’s Quarantine Games to test sports fans

Kitchen golf is one of many lockdown sporting events highighted by charity Movember

Coronavirus: Professional sport waits for details on lockdown easing

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)
Drive 24