Chadwell Heath venue submits another planning application despite facing closure this week

A Chadwell Heath events venue which has been operating without planning permission for the past four years has submitted a third planning application to change its use despite permission being refused by the council last month.

The venue applied to change its certified use to a wedding and events venue in September, prompting a number of complaints from nearby residents, ward councillors and even Ilford South MP Mike Gapes.

On Tuesday, November 5, Redbridge Council confirmed the application had been unsuccessful.

The planning department said the new application had failed to demonstrate how the premises would manage anti-social behaviour late at night and early in the morning "with regards to noise, disturbance and vehicular activity".

The venue, which opened in 2015, applied for permission to change its use in 2017 but was refused, with Redbridge Council citing similar concerns to those raised by this application.

In June 2018, Redbridge Council issued an enforcement notice on the property to "cease the unauthorised use of the premises as a banqueting hall/venue for hire" as it was "considered to be having a negative impact on the amenity of the surrounding residences as a result of noise, disturbance, anti-social behaviour and parking issues".

Mayfair Venue appealed this notice, but inspectors concluded that the use of the premises as a venue available for hire is a breach in planning regulation and the enforcement notice has been upheld.

The owners must stop using it as a banqueting suite by tomorrow, Tuesday, December 17, the Planning Inspectorate said.

But last week, Mayfair Venue submitted an almost-identical application to change the building's use to a wedding and events venue and a community facility - the change of use to a community facility is a new addition to the previous planning applications.

The applicant said the propose secures the "long-term viable use of an asset of community value", creates job opportunities, and "intends to offer the local community activities without charge in order to contribute towards community cohesion".

The resubmitted application proposes new community uses, including free cinema screenings, evening meals for elderly community members, children's activities and community crime prevention sessions.