Residents object as Chadwell Heath banqueting suite submits fresh planning application

Residents have complained of parked cars blocking residential streets around Mayfair Venue. Picture: CHSRA Archant

A Chadwell Heath banqueting suite which has been operating without planning permission for the past four years has submitted another "change of use" planning application to Redbridge Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mayfair Venue, Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears Mayfair Venue, Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Mayfair Venue, in High Road, currently operates as a venue for weddings and events, despite only having planning permission to operate as a bingo hall.

The venue, which opened in 2015, applied for permission to change its use in 2017 but was refused due to a lack of plans to show how it would manage anti-social behaviour and adverse effects on surrounding roads.

In June 2018, Redbridge Council issued an enforcement notice on the property to "cease the unauthorised use of the premises as a banqueting hall/venue for hire" as it was "considered to be having a negative impact on the amenity of the surrounding residences as a result of noise, disturbance, anti-social behaviour and parking issues".

Mayfair Venue appealed this notice, but inspectors concluded that the use of the premises as a venue available for hire is a breach in planning regulation and the enforcement notice has been upheld.

The owners must stop using it as a banqueting suite by December 17, the Planning Inspectorate said.

Mayfair Venue has now submitted another "change of use" planning application outlining how it would address anti-social behaviour, but several residents have written to the council to voice their objections.

You may also want to watch:

"Since opening four years ago there has been a substantial increase in litter, parking problems and general disruption to the area," one resident said.

"On a Sunday you can't even get parked outside your own house and we live several streets away from the venue. They flaunt all rules, taking up the footpath and double parking along the High Road.

"It's a disgrace, the people visiting the venue have no respect whatsoever for the people living in the surrounding areas."

Another resident said wedding-goers often leave broken bottles on the streets and urinate on their car doors.

"Life has been very difficult for the last four years since Mayfair Venue has violated all rules and operating contrary to all enforcement notices," another said.

"We had a very peaceful neighbourhood. However there has been a substantial increase to litter, parking, noise, anti-social behaviour, disturbance, and many more activities too numerous to mention since Mayfair Venue started operations without proper planning permission."

Chadwell Heath South Residents' Association added: "All of their chosen uses have directly caused or led to nuisances and disturbances to residents in neighbouring properties, and they have not provided the community uses that cinema and bingo once offered to the local public."

Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and ward councillors Bert Jones and Anne Sachs have also objected to the planning application.

Mayfair Venue has been contacted for comment.