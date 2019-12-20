Mayfair Venue given extra time to comply with enforcement notice

Mayfair Venue. Photo: CHSRA Archant

Mayfair Venue in Chadwell Heath has been given an extra 28 days to comply with an enforcement notice which instructs the owners to stop using the building as a wedding and events venue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The venue, which has been operating without planning permission for the past four years, has submitted a third planning application to change its use after two previous applications were refused by the council.

The venue, which opened in 2015, applied for permission to change its use in 2017 but was refused, and a second application submitted this year was also refused in November.

You may also want to watch:

Redbridge Council issued an enforcement notice on the property last year to "cease the unauthorised use of the premises as a banqueting hall/venue for hire" as it was "considered to be having a negative impact on the amenity of the surrounding residences as a result of noise, disturbance, anti-social behaviour and parking issues".

Mayfair Venue appealed this notice, but inspectors concluded that the use of the premises as a venue available for hire is a breach of planning regulations and the enforcement notice has been upheld.

The owners had to stop using it as a banqueting suite by Tuesday, December 17, the Planning Inspectorate said.

But in an email to Chadwell Heath ward Councillor Anne Sachs, Redbridge Council's senior enforcement planner Michael Wood said the venue has been given an extra 28 days to comply, meaning any final events can take place up until January 15.

A further warning letter will also be issued and if it becomes clear there is no intention to comply, Redbridge Council's legal team will consider formal prosecution proceedings, Mr Wood said.