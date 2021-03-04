Published: 11:00 AM March 4, 2021

Staff at King George Hospital with the 200 gifts donated through Mayepark Primary School's charity drive to honour Sir Tom Moore. - Credit: Claire Ige

Inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, Mayespark Primary School aimed to gather 100 gifts for the NHS to match his 100 years - but managed to double their goal to support King George Hospital.

After Sir Tom died, headteacher Emiley Davis and assistant headteacher Claire Ige wanted to do something to honour his legacy.

Michelle Fox and Mayespark Primary headteacher Emiley Davis dropped off the gifts last week. - Credit: Claire Ige

They ran a donation drive which was open to all families, not just children who attend the school in Goodmayes, to drop off a gift at the school gate to show their thanks to the NHS .

They managed to smash their initial goal and collected more than 200 items ranging from chocolate to toiletries and artwork which was donated last week.

The initial goal was to raise 100 gifts to mark Sir Tom Moore's 100 years of life but they managed to double that. - Credit: Claire Ige

A spokesperson for King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity said: "We are so happy to have had the chance to work with Mayespark Primary and we cannot say how much we appreciate their generosity and interest in our charity."