Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Your guide to activities in Redbridge taking place this half term

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 24 May 2019

A Caribbean day at Redbridge Central Library in Ilford in 2017. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

A Caribbean day at Redbridge Central Library in Ilford in 2017. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ellie Hoskins +44(0)7743306087 www.elliehoskins.com

What's happening in Redbridge this half term?

Find out what events are taking place across Redbridge this week. There are lots of activities happening in libraries across the borough.

Saturday, May 25

Elmer (the patchwork elephant) is 30 this year - show your colours and drop in for some fun as libraries in Redbridge join the celebrations for Elmer Day with elephant-themed activities. Suitable for ages four to 12 years. Free, just turn up.

Activities are taking place at: Fullwell Cross Library, 11am to midday; Gants Hill Library, 2pm to 3pm; Goodmayes Library, 10.30am to midday; Hainault Library, 10.30am to midday; Keith Axon Library, 10.30am to midday; Redbridge Central Library, 2.30pm to 3.30pm; Seven Kings Library, 10.30am to midday; South Woodford Library and Gym, 11am to midday; Wanstead Library, 11am to midday; and Woodford Green Library, 10.30am to midday.

Monday, May 27

Young explorer indoor and outdoor trail at Valentines Mansion and Gardens from 11am to 4pm - £3 per child, just drop in.

Tuesday, May 28

Toddler coding session at Redbridge Central Library from 11am-12pm. Free, limited places so book in advance at the library.

Introduction to Lego robotics - a two day course (Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29) to learn the basic concepts of robotics by using Lego. Build your own robot and customise it. Suitable for children aged nine to 13 years old. Redbridge Central Library, 10am-3pm. £32, book in advance on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, May 29

Dreamcatcher craft workshop at South Woodford Library. Join for some fun by making your own dreamcatcher inspired by Roald Dahl's story, The BFG. Suitable for age five to 12 years. 2pm-3pm. Free, just turn up.

Make your own boat at Redbridge Central Library, Heritage Centre from 2pm-3.30pm. Free, just turn up.

Father's Day card making at Fullwell Cross Library. 2-3pm. £2 per child, book in advance on Eventbrite.

You may also want to watch:

Thursday, May 30

Make your own robot hand at Redbridge Central Library. 2.30-3.30pm. Free, first come, first served.

Wii gaming at Gants Hill Library. 2.30-3.30pm. Free, book in advance at the library. Suitable for age six to 12 years.

Craft and face painting and Wanstead Library. 2.30-3.30pm. £1.75, book in advance at the library. Suitable for 3+ years.

Make your very own steam train at a heritage craft session at Goodmayes Library. 2-3pm. Free, just turn up.

Friday, May 31

Come with your family for a cultural virtual reality experience around the world and visit the seven Unesco World Heritage sites. Bring a fully charged smartphone with the following free apps installed: Google Expeditions, ARCore and ARKit. This is a family learning event - book a maximum of two children per parent. Redbridge Central Library, Lab Central. 10.30am-12.30pm. Free, book tickets on Eventbrite.

Enjoy a family film, suitable for all ages, at Redbridge Central Library at 2pm. Free, just turn up.

Paper plane competition at Wanstead Library. 2.30-4pm. Free, book in advance at the library.

Saturday, June 1

Design your own biscuits at Fullwell Cross Library. 11am-12pm. Free, just turn up. Suitable for ages four to 10 years.

Libraries in Redbridge are also hosting an event called 'what's bin growing' throughout the week.

People are invited to come and make a mini garden using things we'd usually throw away. Re-use old cartons and bottles by turning them into beautiful planters or bird feeders - you must bring a juice or milk carton. Also bring along your favourite fabric scraps, wrapping paper, old pegs and anything else for embellishment if you can. Alternative materials will be available. Arrive 10 minutes before the session.

There are limited spaces so advance booking is essential. Libraries reserve the right to give the place away if you are late.

Suitable for 6+ years.

Taking place at: South Woodford Library, Tuesday, May 28, 11am to midday; Redbridge Central Library, Wednesday, May 29, 11am to midday; Fullwell Cross Library, Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31, 11am to midday; and Goodmayes Library, Friday, May 31, 2pm to 3pm.

Most Read

Thousands sign petition calling on Loxford School head teacher to review ‘unacceptable’ prayer policy

Loxford School is under fire after a picture of students praying in a car park emerged on social media. Picture: Google

Council poised to take enforcement action over ‘illegal’ hotel in Redbridge

The property in Lakeside Avenue currently being used as a hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

‘Coercive’ husband murdered wife with hammer and machete, Old Bailey told

Saeeda Hussain was killed in the living room of her home in Staines Road, Ilford, the court was told. Picture: Google

New mayor of Redbridge ‘honoured’ to be elected

The new mayor of Redbridge is Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Redbridge Council

Most Read

Thousands sign petition calling on Loxford School head teacher to review ‘unacceptable’ prayer policy

Loxford School is under fire after a picture of students praying in a car park emerged on social media. Picture: Google

Council poised to take enforcement action over ‘illegal’ hotel in Redbridge

The property in Lakeside Avenue currently being used as a hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

‘Coercive’ husband murdered wife with hammer and machete, Old Bailey told

Saeeda Hussain was killed in the living room of her home in Staines Road, Ilford, the court was told. Picture: Google

New mayor of Redbridge ‘honoured’ to be elected

The new mayor of Redbridge is Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ellis-Grewal feels Wanstead are hitting stride ahead of Chingford trip

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford skipper Tavarasa urging senior players to step up

Mohammad Ahktar in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

Luque reveals Daggers offer was what he had been waiting for

Joan Luque has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on a one-year deal (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Jobi will end up a legend at O’s says Lisbie

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has an effort blocked during the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists