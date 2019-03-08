Your guide to activities in Redbridge taking place this half term

A Caribbean day at Redbridge Central Library in Ilford in 2017. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Ellie Hoskins +44(0)7743306087 www.elliehoskins.com

What's happening in Redbridge this half term?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Find out what events are taking place across Redbridge this week. There are lots of activities happening in libraries across the borough.

Saturday, May 25

Elmer (the patchwork elephant) is 30 this year - show your colours and drop in for some fun as libraries in Redbridge join the celebrations for Elmer Day with elephant-themed activities. Suitable for ages four to 12 years. Free, just turn up.

Activities are taking place at: Fullwell Cross Library, 11am to midday; Gants Hill Library, 2pm to 3pm; Goodmayes Library, 10.30am to midday; Hainault Library, 10.30am to midday; Keith Axon Library, 10.30am to midday; Redbridge Central Library, 2.30pm to 3.30pm; Seven Kings Library, 10.30am to midday; South Woodford Library and Gym, 11am to midday; Wanstead Library, 11am to midday; and Woodford Green Library, 10.30am to midday.

Monday, May 27

Young explorer indoor and outdoor trail at Valentines Mansion and Gardens from 11am to 4pm - £3 per child, just drop in.

Tuesday, May 28

Toddler coding session at Redbridge Central Library from 11am-12pm. Free, limited places so book in advance at the library.

Introduction to Lego robotics - a two day course (Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29) to learn the basic concepts of robotics by using Lego. Build your own robot and customise it. Suitable for children aged nine to 13 years old. Redbridge Central Library, 10am-3pm. £32, book in advance on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, May 29

Dreamcatcher craft workshop at South Woodford Library. Join for some fun by making your own dreamcatcher inspired by Roald Dahl's story, The BFG. Suitable for age five to 12 years. 2pm-3pm. Free, just turn up.

Make your own boat at Redbridge Central Library, Heritage Centre from 2pm-3.30pm. Free, just turn up.

Father's Day card making at Fullwell Cross Library. 2-3pm. £2 per child, book in advance on Eventbrite.

You may also want to watch:

Thursday, May 30

Make your own robot hand at Redbridge Central Library. 2.30-3.30pm. Free, first come, first served.

Wii gaming at Gants Hill Library. 2.30-3.30pm. Free, book in advance at the library. Suitable for age six to 12 years.

Craft and face painting and Wanstead Library. 2.30-3.30pm. £1.75, book in advance at the library. Suitable for 3+ years.

Make your very own steam train at a heritage craft session at Goodmayes Library. 2-3pm. Free, just turn up.

Friday, May 31

Come with your family for a cultural virtual reality experience around the world and visit the seven Unesco World Heritage sites. Bring a fully charged smartphone with the following free apps installed: Google Expeditions, ARCore and ARKit. This is a family learning event - book a maximum of two children per parent. Redbridge Central Library, Lab Central. 10.30am-12.30pm. Free, book tickets on Eventbrite.

Enjoy a family film, suitable for all ages, at Redbridge Central Library at 2pm. Free, just turn up.

Paper plane competition at Wanstead Library. 2.30-4pm. Free, book in advance at the library.

Saturday, June 1

Design your own biscuits at Fullwell Cross Library. 11am-12pm. Free, just turn up. Suitable for ages four to 10 years.

Libraries in Redbridge are also hosting an event called 'what's bin growing' throughout the week.

People are invited to come and make a mini garden using things we'd usually throw away. Re-use old cartons and bottles by turning them into beautiful planters or bird feeders - you must bring a juice or milk carton. Also bring along your favourite fabric scraps, wrapping paper, old pegs and anything else for embellishment if you can. Alternative materials will be available. Arrive 10 minutes before the session.

There are limited spaces so advance booking is essential. Libraries reserve the right to give the place away if you are late.

Suitable for 6+ years.

Taking place at: South Woodford Library, Tuesday, May 28, 11am to midday; Redbridge Central Library, Wednesday, May 29, 11am to midday; Fullwell Cross Library, Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31, 11am to midday; and Goodmayes Library, Friday, May 31, 2pm to 3pm.