Gants Hill WWII veteran recognised by French embassy for actions on D-Day

Maurice Conway has been recognised by the French embassy for his role in helping to liberate the country during D-Day in WWII. Picture: Rosalind Butt Archant

A Second World War veteran from Gants Hill has been recognised by the French embassy for his actions on D-Day in June 1944.

Maurice Conway, 96, received the medal and commendation by post for “helping to liberate France” during the war.

A flying officer and air gunner in the Canadian 420 squadron nicknamed the Snowy Owls, Mr Conway’s aircraft destroyed a bridge which prevented opposition forces getting into the beachhead in Coutances, France.

This action was part of the June 1944 Normandy landings operation which began the liberation of German-occupied France.

Mr Conway was delighted to receive the honour after first providing the information to the Ministry of Defence last year. He said: “The information was sent on by the ministry to the French embassy at the end of August last year. I was elated when I received my medal and commendation — after a year I’d nearly forgotten about it!”

Mr Conway — commissioned in 1944 and 1966 — was involved in 35 raids during his time with RAF Bomber Command.

This latest accolade adds to an already extensive collection held by the former flying officer, who in 2013 also received a clasp from then-prime minister David Cameron which recognised his work in the Bomber Command.