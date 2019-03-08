‘A dream come true’: Wanstead estate agent invites community to see new offices
PUBLISHED: 14:37 26 March 2019
Archant
More than 80 business owners and community members attended the grand unveiling of Wanstead estate agents’ swanky new office space.
Staff celebrate the opening of Martin & Co in Wanstead High Street.
Estate agent Martin and Co held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark its relocation to larger Wanstead High Street premises.
Michael Molloy, a life-long Wanstead resident, said: “I am absolutely elated that we have managed to move from a small premises to a very big one!
“This is a great achievement and I would like to thank everybody for their support in making this happen.
“It is a dream come true and we will continue to provide our customers a first class service.”
“The new office has a new window display with an automated TV screen that works 24/7,” said executive assistant Laraine Tarrant.
The store is the flagship for the group, which has hundreds of locations across the country.