‘A dream come true’: Wanstead estate agent invites community to see new offices

Staff celebrate the opening of Martin & Co in Wanstead High Street. Archant

More than 80 business owners and community members attended the grand unveiling of Wanstead estate agents’ swanky new office space.

Estate agent Martin and Co held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark its relocation to larger Wanstead High Street premises.

Michael Molloy, a life-long Wanstead resident, said: “I am absolutely elated that we have managed to move from a small premises to a very big one!

“This is a great achievement and I would like to thank everybody for their support in making this happen.

“It is a dream come true and we will continue to provide our customers a first class service.”

“The new office has a new window display with an automated TV screen that works 24/7,” said executive assistant Laraine Tarrant.

The store is the flagship for the group, which has hundreds of locations across the country.