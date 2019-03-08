Search

Roding Primary School awarded for promoting nurture in education

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 June 2019

Mayor Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain and MP Wes Streeting presented Roding Primary School with the Marjorie Boxall Quality Mark Award. Picture: Caroline Durrance

Archant

A school in Woodford Bridge has been recognised for its work to promote nurture in education.

Roding Primary School has been presented with the Marjorie Boxall Quality Mark Award (MBQMA) - an accreditation scheme for excellence in nurturing, run by charity Nurture UK.

The charity is dedicated to improving the mental health and wellbeing of young children by promoting nurture in education.

The award recognises schools which have been running nurture groups for more than two years.

Helen Radmore, head teacher, said: "We were thrilled to achieve the nurture award as nurture is something that is fundamental to Roding.

"Everyone will have times when life is hard and some of us earlier than others. If we can help children understand and manage their emotions, they will not only be able to make the most of their time at school and learn effectively but will also be able to support others when they experience tough times.

"It is great to be recognised for the hard work the team put into doing this so well for our children and the impact that this has on the whole school community."

