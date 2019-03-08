'Love can conquer all': Young people join together in Barkingside to stand against knife crime

Peace march against knife crime in Barkingside. Picture: Kerry Kay Archant

"Love can conquer all" was the message of a peaceful march against knife crime in Barkingside on Saturday, October 12.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peace march against knife crime in Barkingside. Picture: Kerry Kay Peace march against knife crime in Barkingside. Picture: Kerry Kay

Campaign group Save Our Legacies, founded by parents in the community, coordinated the event, which saw 40 campaigners and young people marching to take a stand against youth violence in the borough.

Hundreds turned out for speeches and performances after the march, which was part of a national campaign called Your City Says No.

Peace march against knife crime in Barkingside. Picture: Kerry Kay Peace march against knife crime in Barkingside. Picture: Kerry Kay

The march coincided with the anniversary of the death of 23-year-old Moses Mayele, who was stabbed in Hainault last year, and his brother gave a "beautiful" speech to the crowds.

Organiser Kerry Kay said: "The day became a celebration of children and young people and the theme was very much peace.

Peace march against knife crime in Barkingside. Picture: Kerry Kay Peace march against knife crime in Barkingside. Picture: Kerry Kay

You may also want to watch:

"Parents are worried daily about the danger our youth are facing and as parents we feel local safeguarding, schools and the police are not supporting or taking it as serious as they should. Our children are dying.

Peace march against knife crime in Barkingside. Picture: Kerry Kay Peace march against knife crime in Barkingside. Picture: Kerry Kay

"Considering the recent knife crime statistics for Redbridge it doesn't seem that working with grassroots organisations is given as much thought as it should.

"This issue cannot be dealt with top down, it has to be from us on the ground."

Peace march against knife crime in Barkingside. Picture: Kerry Kay Peace march against knife crime in Barkingside. Picture: Kerry Kay

Nadia Thomas, one of the organisers, added: "The touching message from Jaden Moodie's mother and Moses Mayele's brother will forever rest in my heart.

"What an encouraging feeling to see all ages of youth mingle together and dance in the rain freely without ego shying you down."

Jaden Moodie's mother gave a speech to the crowds. Picture: Kerry Kay Jaden Moodie's mother gave a speech to the crowds. Picture: Kerry Kay

If anyone would like to support the campaign group's future plans, email solredbridge@gmail.com.