Search

Advanced search

Hainault park recognised as 'much-loved' green space by charity

PUBLISHED: 09:39 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 29 August 2019

Residents in Hainault have been campaigning against plans to build temporary housing units for homeless families on Manford Way Park. Picture: Jim Bennett

Residents in Hainault have been campaigning against plans to build temporary housing units for homeless families on Manford Way Park. Picture: Jim Bennett

Archant

A green space in Hainault has been recognised as a "much-loved" park by a charity which aims to protect green spaces and parks in the UK.

Manford Way Park is one of thirteen spaces in the East of England which received Much Loved status from Fields in Trust, recognising the support they have received this summer from those who use them.

Across the region, 37 parks and green spaces were nominated.

You may also want to watch:

Nominating the park for the award, residents said: "The heart of our small town, healthy environment, the "green lungs" so vital to our community.

"Used by different people, for a multiple of reasons, a stunning oasis in the midst of houses and cars.

"Counteracting the pollution cause by the traffic, a respite from urban pollution and decay."

Each Much Loved park will receive a certificate and Fields in Trust will announce the UK's Best Park 2019 on Thursday, September 12.

Most Read

Woodford girl seriously injured after two die in car crash

Goldings Hill, Loughton. Picture: Google

Man, 21, stabbed at nightclub in Gants Hill

Faces Nightclub in Gants Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Parking policy changed at Newbury Park B&Q following pressure from Recorder and Ilford North MP

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Fire breaks out at Gants Hill hostel from candle left unattended in shrine

Firefighters were called to a fire at a hostel in Cranbrook Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Most Read

Woodford girl seriously injured after two die in car crash

Goldings Hill, Loughton. Picture: Google

Man, 21, stabbed at nightclub in Gants Hill

Faces Nightclub in Gants Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Parking policy changed at Newbury Park B&Q following pressure from Recorder and Ilford North MP

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Fire breaks out at Gants Hill hostel from candle left unattended in shrine

Firefighters were called to a fire at a hostel in Cranbrook Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers attacker Kandi will miss trip to Chesterfield

Chike Kandi of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Carabao Cup: Contrasting ties for London rivals

The Carabao Cup on display during the 2019/20 EFL season launch (pic Barrington Coombs/PA)

T20: Lawrence looking to lead Essex into last eight

Daniel Lawrence of Essex hits six runs whilst batting during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Hainault park recognised as ‘much-loved’ green space by charity

Residents in Hainault have been campaigning against plans to build temporary housing units for homeless families on Manford Way Park. Picture: Jim Bennett

Disabled man fined £100 after mobility vehicle breaks down at Newbury Park retail park

Stephen Sklayne was fined £100 after the ramp on his mobility vehicle stopped working, which left his stranded his a Newbury Park car park for more than two hours. Picture: Stephen Sklayne
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists