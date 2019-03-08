Hainault park recognised as 'much-loved' green space by charity

A green space in Hainault has been recognised as a "much-loved" park by a charity which aims to protect green spaces and parks in the UK.

Manford Way Park is one of thirteen spaces in the East of England which received Much Loved status from Fields in Trust, recognising the support they have received this summer from those who use them.

Across the region, 37 parks and green spaces were nominated.

Nominating the park for the award, residents said: "The heart of our small town, healthy environment, the "green lungs" so vital to our community.

"Used by different people, for a multiple of reasons, a stunning oasis in the midst of houses and cars.

"Counteracting the pollution cause by the traffic, a respite from urban pollution and decay."

Each Much Loved park will receive a certificate and Fields in Trust will announce the UK's Best Park 2019 on Thursday, September 12.