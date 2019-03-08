Search

Manford Way park campaigners mount legal challenge against Redbridge Council

PUBLISHED: 07:19 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:23 25 June 2019

Campaigners in Hainault held a walk on June 2 to raise awareness of how much the green spaces are valued by the community. Picture: Jim Bennett

A legal challenge has been mounted against Redbridge Council's decision to build accommodation for homeless families on a well-loved Hainault park.

Mock-up plans for temporary accomodation for 60 families in Woodman Road, near Manford Way, Hainault. Photo: JDA ArchitectsMock-up plans for temporary accomodation for 60 families in Woodman Road, near Manford Way, Hainault. Photo: JDA Architects

The planning committee gave the go-ahead in April to build 60 units of prefabricated modular housing in Woodman Road park, near Manford Way, for 10 years.

A campaign group of residents has been set up with the shared aim of saving green spaces in the Hainault area by overturning the planning decision to build modular housing on "valued park areas".

Campaigner Ashley Papworth said: "A quick trip to the park will not be possible if Redbridge Council continues with its plans.

"Our community needs this park. We will continue to fight Redbridge Council to ensure our green space is saved for us now and in the future."

Earlier this month, the group served the council with a letter outlining its legal case. In response, the council stated that it would not be revoking the planning permission.

The group has now applied for a judicial review, which will be dealt with by the High Court.

The campaigners accuse the council of not taking local plan policies into consideration, "insufficient reasoning" on how it reached a decision and inadequate consultation with a nearby care home.

A spokesman for the campaign group said: "We are disappointed, but not surprised, at the decision taken by Redbridge Council to challenge us in the High Court.

"We are extremely grateful to the generous donations that continue to fund our legal challenge. We are confident of a positive result.

"Meanwhile we would publicly urge the council to reconsider their plans to build on Manford Way park and remind them that they are using council taxpayers money to fund their legal challenge to our application.

"It's a tragedy that with all the brownfield sites, the council have to build on a small park and despite unprecedented objections to the planning application still bulldoze their way through and local residents have to fight in court raising funds from the kindness of people in the area to save our park.

"The community have been fantastic and the level of support we have is tremendous and we have no doubt that if required we will take the council as far as we have to."

Redbridge Council has been contacted for comment.

