Hainault school launches appeal to find former pupils to help mark anniversary

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 21 May 2019

Manford Primary School is inviting former pupils who attended between 1949 and 1965 to attend an anniversary lunch. Picture: GOOGLE

Manford Primary School in Hainault is marking its 70th anniversary by inviting its first cohorts of pupils back to the school for a celebratory lunch.

Janet Beadle, a learning mentor at the school, said: "I only realised when we took the children to Redbridge Museum and I saw that it was 70 years since we opened. There must still be quite a few pupils alive and still living in the area. We want to bring them in for a lunch to celebrate."

Manford Way Primary School opened in November 1948, but the official opening was June 24, 1949.

In May 1952 the junior school had 468 pupils and 12 teachers and the infants' school had 320 pupils and nine teachers.

Students who attended the school in Manford Way between 1949 and 1965 should get in touch with Janet by calling 020 8500 2143.

