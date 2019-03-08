Man taken to hospital after fight in South Woodford
PUBLISHED: 18:37 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 05 August 2019
Archant
A man was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury in South Woodford.
Police were called to George Lane on Saturday, August 3, at 1.22am to reports of a "group of people fighting".
A Met Police spokesman said: "Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).
You may also want to watch:
"A 21-year-old man was found with a head injury.
"He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital."
The victims is said to be in a "non life-threatening" condition.
No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.