Man taken to hospital after fight in South Woodford

Police were called to reports of a fight in George Lane, South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury in South Woodford.

Police were called to George Lane on Saturday, August 3, at 1.22am to reports of a "group of people fighting".

A Met Police spokesman said: "Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

"A 21-year-old man was found with a head injury.

"He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital."

The victims is said to be in a "non life-threatening" condition.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.