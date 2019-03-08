Man wanted in connection with Ilford pub attack which left 27-year-old with life-changing head injury

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man was left with a life-changing head injury after he was knocked unconscious while trying to break up a brawl outside an Ilford pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Detectives have released images of a man wanted in connection with the attack which took place outside the General Havelock Pub, in High Road, in the early hours of Saturday, February 23.

Police were called to reports of a fight outside the pub at 05.15am.

There they found the 27-year-old victim suffering from serious head injuries.

You may also want to watch:

A Met Police spokesman said: “He was taken to an east London hospital where he remained for treatment for some time.

“He has now been discharged, but has life changing injuries, with a permanent scar on his head and ongoing medical treatment for memory loss.

“Inquiries established that a fight took place following an altercation between two groups of men outside the pub.

“The victim was trying to stop the fight escalating when he was struck to the head and knocked unconscious.”

Detectives are keen to trace the man whose image they have released today (May 6) as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to call police on 101 quoting CRIS 4403988/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.