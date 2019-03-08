Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man wanted in connection with Ilford pub attack which left 27-year-old with life-changing head injury

PUBLISHED: 18:10 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:10 06 May 2019

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A man was left with a life-changing head injury after he was knocked unconscious while trying to break up a brawl outside an Ilford pub.

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met PolicePolice are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Detectives have released images of a man wanted in connection with the attack which took place outside the General Havelock Pub, in High Road, in the early hours of Saturday, February 23.

Police were called to reports of a fight outside the pub at 05.15am.

There they found the 27-year-old victim suffering from serious head injuries.

You may also want to watch:

A Met Police spokesman said: “He was taken to an east London hospital where he remained for treatment for some time.

“He has now been discharged, but has life changing injuries, with a permanent scar on his head and ongoing medical treatment for memory loss.

“Inquiries established that a fight took place following an altercation between two groups of men outside the pub.

“The victim was trying to stop the fight escalating when he was struck to the head and knocked unconscious.”

Detectives are keen to trace the man whose image they have released today (May 6) as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to call police on 101 quoting CRIS 4403988/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Man wanted in connection with Ilford pub attack which left 27-year-old with life-changing head injury

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Opinion: Government should rethink loan charge

Chingford and Woodford Green MP, Iain Duncan Smith, wants goverment to rethink loan charge.

Reclaiming Redbridge’s streets: Council agrees to have a car-free day later this year

Leader of Redbridge Council signing the pledge. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Community group disappointed after police confirm they won’t name and shame Ilford prostitute punters

Police will not name and shame punters. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Prostitute punters could be banned from driving in Ilford Lane

A sex worker talks to the police in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Man wanted in connection with Ilford pub attack which left 27-year-old with life-changing head injury

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Opinion: Government should rethink loan charge

Chingford and Woodford Green MP, Iain Duncan Smith, wants goverment to rethink loan charge.

Reclaiming Redbridge’s streets: Council agrees to have a car-free day later this year

Leader of Redbridge Council signing the pledge. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Community group disappointed after police confirm they won’t name and shame Ilford prostitute punters

Police will not name and shame punters. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Prostitute punters could be banned from driving in Ilford Lane

A sex worker talks to the police in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Pride intact for ‘sick’ Rafferty

Manchester City's Tessa Wullaert (left) and West Ham United's Claire Rafferty during the FA Women's Super League match The Academy Stadium, Manchester.

Wanstead’s Ellis-Grewal says new Premier Division season could be one of the best ever

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead & Snaresbrook (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham defender comes of age with stirring display against Southampton

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

O’s to host Villa under-23s before charity sleep out event

A general view of the National League Trophy at the Breyer Group Stadium (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

West Ham find it three and easy in last home game

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mate Arthur Masuaku during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists