Man airlifted to hospital after Gants Hill house fire

Roy Chacko

Published: 3:42 PM April 22, 2021   
A man was rushed to hospital and the ground floor of a house was damaged in a fire in Gants Hill.

A man was taken to hospital after a house fire in Clarence Avenue, Gants Hill. - Credit: Google Maps

A man was airlifted to hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Gants Hill.

Emergency services were called to Clarence Avenue just before 11am today (Thursday, April 22) to a fire in a semi-detached house.

The injured man was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre by London Ambulance Service (LAS). 

Part of the ground floor of the house was damaged by the fire. 

Two fire engines from Ilford Fire Station were at the scene and crews brought the blaze under control by just after 11.40am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

A spokesperson for LAS said: "We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an incident response officer, and an advanced paramedic.

"We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) and London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."

