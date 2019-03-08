Road closure after Barkingside crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in Barkingside.

A Met Police spokesman said: "A car had been in a collision with a motorcycle.

"The rider of the motorcycle, a male, age unknown, was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

"We await an update re his condition."

No arrests have been made and road closures are in place.

Police said they are investigating the incident.