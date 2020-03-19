Search

Police investigating after man walks into Ilford Police Station suffering with stab wounds

PUBLISHED: 09:36 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:36 19 March 2020

Police tape in Green Lane, Ilford. Picture submitted

Police tape in Green Lane, Ilford. Picture submitted

Bradley Mower (do not credit)

Police are investigating after a man walked into Ilford Police Station suffering with stab wounds this morning.

The Met Police said it was called just before 5am today (Thursday, March 19) by the London Ambulance Service to reports of blood in the street in Green Lane, Ilford.

A force spokesman added: “Shortly after, a male, aged in his 30s, walked into Ilford police station suffering with stab wounds.

“The injured man was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where his condition is not life threatening.

“At this early stage there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

Anyone who witnessed an incident in the area of Green Lane and Sunnyside Road or has any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 910/19MAR, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Coronavirus: Caterham High School has four possible Covid-19 cases

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Special school with Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath campuses shut after pupils and staff show Covid-19 symptoms

Newbridge Upper School, in Barley Lane, Goodmayes. Picture: Google Maps

Carphone Warehouse to close Ilford store as nearly 3,000 set to lose jobs across the UK

The Carphone Warehouse shop in High Road, Ilford will be closing on April 3. Picture: Google Maps

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Campaigners demand action from TfL on deadly A12 junction in Newbury Park three years after initial petition

Residents standing with Mike Gapes at the deadly A12 junction where they demand TfL make changes three years after their initial petition was launched. Picture: Ken Mears

