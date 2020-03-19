Police investigating after man walks into Ilford Police Station suffering with stab wounds

Police are investigating after a man walked into Ilford Police Station suffering with stab wounds this morning.

The Met Police said it was called just before 5am today (Thursday, March 19) by the London Ambulance Service to reports of blood in the street in Green Lane, Ilford.

A force spokesman added: “Shortly after, a male, aged in his 30s, walked into Ilford police station suffering with stab wounds.

“The injured man was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where his condition is not life threatening.

“At this early stage there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

Anyone who witnessed an incident in the area of Green Lane and Sunnyside Road or has any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 910/19MAR, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.