Pedestrian suffers 'life-threatening head injury' in Redbridge collision

Published: 8:06 AM April 14, 2021

A man suffered a head injury in a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Eastern Avenue near the junction with Evanston Gardens. - Credit: Google

A man is in hospital with a life-threatening head injury after being hit by a car in Redbridge.

Police were called at 8.27pm on Monday, April 12 to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian on the A12 Eastern Avenue, near the junction with Evanston Gardens.

A Met spokesperson said: “Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found a 40-year-old man with a head injury.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His next of kin has been informed.

“The driver of the car stopped at the scene. No arrests were made.”

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are keen to hear from anybody who was in the area and saw the collision or has relevant dashcam footage.

Anybody with information or footage is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6880/12Apr.