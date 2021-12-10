Man suffers 'cardiac arrest' at Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre
Published: 2:09 PM December 10, 2021
Updated: 2:41 PM December 10, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been taken to a major trauma centre after suffering a "cardiac arrest" at Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre.
London Ambulance Service (LAS) confirmed it was called at 11.22am today - Friday, December 10 - to reports of a person in cardiac arrest at the facility in High Street, Barkingside.
An LAS spokesperson said: "We sent two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.
"A man was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority."
More to follow.