A man has been taken to a major trauma centre after suffering a cardiac arrest at Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre earlier today (December 10) - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to a major trauma centre after suffering a "cardiac arrest" at Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) confirmed it was called at 11.22am today - Friday, December 10 - to reports of a person in cardiac arrest at the facility in High Street, Barkingside.

An LAS spokesperson said: "We sent two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"A man was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority."

More to follow.