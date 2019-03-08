Search

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

PUBLISHED: 19:18 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:00 07 October 2019

Police investigating the incident at Woodford Station this evening. Picture: Ken Mears

Police investigating the incident at Woodford Station this evening. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after getting stabbed in the back at Woodford Station.

Police investigating the stabbing at Woodford Station. Picture: Ken MearsPolice investigating the stabbing at Woodford Station. Picture: Ken Mears

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to "reports of a stabbing" at 5.29pm, today (Monday, October 10) at Snakes Lane, Woodford Green.

A BTP spokesman said: "A man suffered an injury to his back and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing."

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed that trains are not currently stopping at the Central line station in Woodford.

A TfL spokesman tweeted: "Woodford: at the moment trains are not stopping at the station.

"This is while police respond to an incident.

"We'll let you all know when the station re-opens and trains are stopping normally."

