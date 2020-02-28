Search

Man stabbed in Chadwell Heath street fight

PUBLISHED: 07:39 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 28 February 2020

Police officers were called to reports of a fight in Rochford Avenue on Thursday afternoon and discovered a man with stab wounds. Picture: Google Maps

A 27-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed during a fight in a Chadwell Heath street on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called at 2.21pm on February 27 to reports of a fight in Rochford Avenue.

Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics attended.

The spokesman added: "At the scene a 27-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds.

"The injured male was taken by LAS to an east London hospital - his condition is not life threatening.

"At this early stage there have been no arrests."

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3970/27FEB or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

