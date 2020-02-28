Man stabbed in Chadwell Heath street fight
PUBLISHED: 07:39 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 28 February 2020
Archant
A 27-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed during a fight in a Chadwell Heath street on Thursday.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called at 2.21pm on February 27 to reports of a fight in Rochford Avenue.
Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics attended.
The spokesman added: "At the scene a 27-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds.
"The injured male was taken by LAS to an east London hospital - his condition is not life threatening.
"At this early stage there have been no arrests."
Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3970/27FEB or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.