Man, 21, stabbed at nightclub in Gants Hill
PUBLISHED: 09:46 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 27 August 2019
Archant
Two men have been arrested after a stabbing at a nightclub in Gants Hill.
Police were called to Faces Nightclub, in Cranbrook Road, around 2am on Monday, August 26 and found a 21-year-old man with stab injuries.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital and police are waiting for an update on his condition.
Another man was also found with a head injury believed to have been caused by being hit with a bottle.
Two men have been arrested - one for GBH and one for affray - and they have been taken into custody.
A crime scene has been put in place and enquiries are ongoing.