Man rescued, 13 other residents helped from Goodmayes care home blaze

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:50 AM June 21, 2022
Fire fighters tackled a tricky blaze in Maida Vale

Firefighters rescued a man from a blaze at a care home in Goodmayes - Credit: LFB

A man was rescued and 13 other residents were assisted by firefighters after a blaze broke out at a care home in Goodmayes.

The man was taken to hospital as half of a first-floor flat in a building on Abbotsford Road was damaged by the blaze last night - Monday, June 20.

He was rescued via an internal staircase by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus while another 13 residents were "assisted to safety", according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Crews were called at 9.53pm to the fire, which is believed to have been accidental and caused by smoking materials.

An LFB spokesperson said: "We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life."

The fire was declared under control by 11.13pm.

