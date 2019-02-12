Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a "critical but stable" condition after being assaulted in Ilford High Road. Photo: Google Archant

A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted in Ilford town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to reports of an assault near McDonald’s and the General Havelock pub in High Road at around 5.05am on Saturday, 23 February.

There they found an injured man who is believed to be in his 20s.

A Met Police spokesman said: “At this early stage, it is believed the man sustained his injuries after being punched.”

He was taken to hospital by paramedics and officers, where his condition is described as “critical but stable”.

Officers from the East Area Command Unit CID based at Ilford are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote CAD 1561/23Feb or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.