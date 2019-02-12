Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

PUBLISHED: 07:50 25 February 2019

A man is in a

A man is in a "critical but stable" condition after being assaulted in Ilford High Road. Photo: Google

Archant

A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted in Ilford town centre.

Police were called to reports of an assault near McDonald’s and the General Havelock pub in High Road at around 5.05am on Saturday, 23 February.

There they found an injured man who is believed to be in his 20s.

A Met Police spokesman said: “At this early stage, it is believed the man sustained his injuries after being punched.”

He was taken to hospital by paramedics and officers, where his condition is described as “critical but stable”.

Officers from the East Area Command Unit CID based at Ilford are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote CAD 1561/23Feb or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

CCTV image of missing dad last seen in Ilford

Shayne Mangodza has been missing for two weeks. Photo: Met Police

Tributes left to 22-year-old from Manor Park who died after being hit by a car in Ilford Hill

Floral tributes left for George Ciortan who was knocked down and killed by a car on Ilford Hill.

Illegal immigrant with no licence jailed for crashing uninsured car in Romford during 95mph A12 police chase

Shukri Merdini. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

Police close part of the A11 following a collision

Officers are on the scene of an incident on the A11 Photo: James Bass.

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

Relentless Teemu Pukki runs Tomas Kalas, as Norwich City secure a supeb Championship win over Bristol City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Guns, safes and jewellery - the fascinating finds made by Norfolk’s magnet fishermen

The Dippy Detectorists, Matthew Leggett, left, and Matthew Miller, with a lantern they found as they fish with a magnet in the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Ilford fall short against Bury

Ilford manager Martin Haywood (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Motormen roar past strugglers Southend Manor

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Recorder letters: Mike Gapes leaving Labour, Gants Hill and Barkingside FC anniversary

Mike Gapes is now sitting in Parliament as a member of the Independent Group. Photo: KEN MEARS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists