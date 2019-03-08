Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google Archant

Ilford Lane is closed as police enter their 17th hour trying to persuade a man to come down from a roof.

Officers were called at about 8pm yesterday, Saturday, August 17 to reports of the man on the roof. They, along with paramedics, have been there ever since trying to persuade him to come down.

It means Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians.

A cordon is in place and buses are being diverted