Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof
PUBLISHED: 13:18 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 18 August 2019
Archant
Ilford Lane is closed as police enter their 17th hour trying to persuade a man to come down from a roof.
Officers were called at about 8pm yesterday, Saturday, August 17 to reports of the man on the roof. They, along with paramedics, have been there ever since trying to persuade him to come down.
It means Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians.
A cordon is in place and buses are being diverted