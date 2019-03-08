Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

PUBLISHED: 13:18 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 18 August 2019

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

Archant

Ilford Lane is closed as police enter their 17th hour trying to persuade a man to come down from a roof.

You may also want to watch:

Officers were called at about 8pm yesterday, Saturday, August 17 to reports of the man on the roof. They, along with paramedics, have been there ever since trying to persuade him to come down.

It means Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians.

A cordon is in place and buses are being diverted

Most Read

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Final units installed at Ilford’s pop-up hostel for rough sleepers

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Police find cannabis factory with £1m worth of plants in Goodmayes

More than 1,000 plants were found. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Final units installed at Ilford’s pop-up hostel for rough sleepers

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Police find cannabis factory with £1m worth of plants in Goodmayes

More than 1,000 plants were found. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

EuroHockey: England 2 Ireland 1

England celebrate a goal against Ireland at the EuroHockey Championships in Belgium (pic England Hockey)

SNEL Div 2: Oakfield Parkonians keep hopes alive; Old Brentwoods shock leaders

Oakfield Parkonians batting (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss Taylor delighted with side’s character

Chike Kandi of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets open account; Redbridge, Ilford beaten

Tower Hamlets players celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

SNEL Div 1: Shenfield, Woodford Wells, Harold Wood boost bids with wins

Shenfield captain Roy Smith (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists