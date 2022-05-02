News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man missing from Ilford home for almost a week

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:45 PM May 2, 2022
Missing man from Thorold Road, Ilford

Zoraise Mohammad was last seen leaving home in Thorold Road at approximately 6pm on Wednesday, April 27 - Credit: Met Police

A man has been missing from his Ilford home for almost a week.

Police are concerned for Zoraise Mohammad, who was last seen leaving his house in Thorold Road at approximately 6pm on Wednesday, April 27.

He was reported missing the following day.

The 19-year-old has not been in touch with his family since. He struggles to communicate and officers are growing increasingly worried for his welfare.

Anyone who sees Zoraise or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference 22MIS014175.

You can also contact the Missing People charity on 116 000.

