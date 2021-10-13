Have you seen Muhammed Sharif, 66, missing from Chigwell?

Published: 7:45 AM October 13, 2021

Have you seen Muhammed Sharif, 66, who went missing from Chigwell at 3.45pm yesterday (Tuesday October 12)? - Credit: Essex Police

Have you seen Muhammed Sharif, missing from Chigwell?

Essex Police are looking for the 66-year-old who was last seen in the Grange Crescent area at around 3.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 12).

When he was last seen he was wearing clothing similar to this picture and a dark-coloured gilet.

If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is please call us on 101 quoting incident 1048 of 12 October.

If you’re with him or it’s an emergency call 999.