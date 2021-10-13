News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Have you seen Muhammed Sharif, 66, missing from Chigwell?

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 7:45 AM October 13, 2021   
Chigwell missing man

Have you seen Muhammed Sharif, 66, who went missing from Chigwell at 3.45pm yesterday (Tuesday October 12)? - Credit: Essex Police

Have you seen Muhammed Sharif, missing from Chigwell?

Essex Police are looking for the 66-year-old who was last seen in the Grange Crescent area at around 3.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 12).

When he was last seen he was wearing clothing similar to this picture and a dark-coloured gilet.

If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is please call us on 101 quoting incident 1048 of 12 October.

If you’re with him or it’s an emergency call 999.

You may also want to watch:

Missing People
Chigwell News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Parents and Supporters of Hatton walked 10k in September 2021 to raise funds for the minibuses.

Environment News

SEN school needs £52k to replace minibuses for ULEZ expansion

Daniel Gayne

person
Police officer stock

Missing People

Update: Man who 'absconded from care home' found in west London

Daniel Gayne

person
Inquest into Seven Kings stabbings set for September

Courts

Seven Kings triple stabbing: Killer acted in self defence, hears inquest

Daniel Gayne

person
Police arrested four people this morning after raids at addresses in Redbridge and Havering. Picture

Metropolitan Police

Seven Kings stabbing: Girl, 14, arrested on suspicion of GBH bailed again

Daniel Gayne

person