Man taken to 'trauma centre' after head injury at Hainault station

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 4:14 PM October 28, 2021   
The strike will last from 7am to 11am, with ambulance workers doing no overtime for the rest of the

The man was treated for his head injury and taken to a major trauma centre - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a head injury at Hainault tube station. 

The London Ambulance Service was called at 1.15pm today (October 28), to reports of an injured person at Hainault Underground. 

It sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, a hazardous area response team and London's Air Ambulance. 

A spokesperson said: “We treated a man at the scene for a head injury and took him to a major trauma centre." 

The incident caused severe delays on the Central line. 

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed that the line was closed between Leytonstone and Newbury Park via Hainault for roughly 45 minutes from approximately 1.20pm. 

The line is now open and running again with a good service, it added. 

