A car collided with a pedestrian this morning in Manford Way - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been injured in an early morning collision in Chigwell.

At 7.58am today - May 12 - police were called to reports that a car had been in collision with a pedestrian onĀ Manford Way.

Officers attended alongside London Ambulance Service crews.

The Met has confirmed a manĀ is being treated for a hand and leg injury.

