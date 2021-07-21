Man in stable condition after Barkingside crash

Published: 2:57 PM July 21, 2021

A man was taken to a heart attack centre following a crash in Cranbrook Road, Barkingside but is in a stable condition. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man who was taken to a heart attack centre after a car crash in Barkingside is in a stable condition, police say.

A Met Police spokesperson said the driver was believed to have had a medical emergency before veering off Cranbrook Road and striking a lamppost yesterday morning (July 20).

Emergency services were called at 9.16am and the London Ambulance Service sent an ambulance crew, two medics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

The man was treated at the scene and taken by road to a heart attack centre.

Police also attended the scene and a road closure was put in place in both directions along Cranbrook Road, which has since been reopened.