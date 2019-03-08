Pensioner in life-threatening condition after assault in Chigwell

The man, in his 70s, is in hospital in a critical condition. Google Maps Archant

A pensioner is fighting for his life following an assualt in Chigwell.

Police were called at 4.10pm on Monday, July 22, to Chigwell High Road after receiving reports that an elderly man had "become unwell" following an altercation.

An Essex police spokesman said: "We were called by the ambulance service and attended the scene before arresting a 46-year-old man on suspicion of actual bodily harm and common assault," he said.

"He remains in custody for questioning."

The victim, a man in his 70s, remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/116899/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.