Man hit by car in Gants Hill

A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Gants Hill last night (Monday, December 23).

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 9.36pm to A12 Eastern Avenue, near Gants Hill Roundabout, following a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.

"The pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital," a spokesman for the Met Police said.

"His condition was assessed as not life threatening.

"The driver of the car was not arrested. Road closures were put in place."

The road was closed at 9.53pm and reopened at 12.12am, according to TfL.