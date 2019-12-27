Search

Man hit by bus in Barkingside on Christmas Eve remains in critical condition

PUBLISHED: 09:08 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 27 December 2019

A man hit by a bus in Cranbrook Road, Barkingside, remains in hospital in a critical condition. Picture: Google

Archant

A man who was hit by a bus in Barkingside on Christmas Eve remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency services and an air ambulance pictured at the scene of the crash in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Ellena CruseEmergency services and an air ambulance pictured at the scene of the crash in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 2.45pm on December 24 following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian in Cranbrook Road, near the junction with Brandville Gardens.

The pedestrian, a man in his late 30s, was taken to an east London hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the bus was not arrested, police said.

Road closures were put in place for several hours while emergency services attended.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call 101, quoting 3832/24 Dec.

