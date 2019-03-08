Man with more than 60 wraps of 'crack cocaine and heroin' in Ilford released under investigation

A man who was stopped by police was found to have more than 60 wraps of drugs in his possession.

Officers from the Ilford pro active response team stopped the suspect in Clements Road on Thursday, May 23.

He was arrested on suspicion with intent to supply class A drugs.

A Met Police spokesman said: "The male was found to be in possession of 60 -70 wraps of white and brown powder.

"It was believed to be crack cocaine or heroin'

"The male has now been released under investigation."

Police are urging residents to report sightings of possible drug dealing in their communities.

"If you have information re drug dealing in your area, call Crimestoppers," the Met Police spokesman added.

Residents can call the line anonymously and should give a description of the people involved, the road name and the time of the incident,

Call 088555111