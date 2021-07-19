News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man dies in hospital after Gants Hill fire

Daniel Gayne

Published: 4:03 PM July 19, 2021   
A man was rushed to hospital and the ground floor of a house was damaged in a fire in Gants Hill.

A man has died around three months after a house fire in Clarence Avenue, Gants Hill - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died in hospital following a fire in Gants Hill earlier this year. 

The man was airlifted to hospital after being rescued from a fire at a semi-detached house in Clarence Avenue on April 22

Emergency services were called shortly before 11am and were confronted with a small kitchen fire. 

The injured man was found in the garden of the property and was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre by London Ambulance Service (LAS).  

Part of the ground floor of the house was damaged by the fire.  

Two fire engines from Ilford Fire Station and around ten firefighters were at the scene and were able to bring the blaze under control by just after 11.40am. 

LAS today revealed that the individual passed away in July. 

