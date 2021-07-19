Man dies in hospital after Gants Hill fire

Published: 4:03 PM July 19, 2021

A man has died around three months after a house fire in Clarence Avenue, Gants Hill - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died in hospital following a fire in Gants Hill earlier this year.

The man was airlifted to hospital after being rescued from a fire at a semi-detached house in Clarence Avenue on April 22.

Emergency services were called shortly before 11am and were confronted with a small kitchen fire.

The injured man was found in the garden of the property and was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre by London Ambulance Service (LAS).

Part of the ground floor of the house was damaged by the fire.

Two fire engines from Ilford Fire Station and around ten firefighters were at the scene and were able to bring the blaze under control by just after 11.40am.

You may also want to watch:

LAS today revealed that the individual passed away in July.