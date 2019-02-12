Man, 22, dies after Ilford Hill crash

A man has died after being hit by car in Ilford yesterday (February 17).

Police were called to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car in Ilford Hill at 7.19pm.

Officers, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene.

There they found a 22-year-old man who had been struck by a BMW X5.

He was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to an east London hospital, where he died later that day.

His next of kin have been informed, but formal identification awaits.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU).

The driver of the car stopped at the scene.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call investigators from the SCIU at Chadwell Heath Garage on 0208 597 4874, by dialling 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 6296/ 17FEB.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org