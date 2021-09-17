Man dies after fall near Hainault station
Published: 12:31 PM September 17, 2021
- Credit: Google
A man has died after falling in New North Road, Hainault.
Police were called at around 5.45pm yesterday (Thursday, September 16) to reports of a man who had fallen in the road near Hainault station.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Despite the work of emergency services he later died at the scene.
“The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”