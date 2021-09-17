Man dies after fall near Hainault station

Published: 12:31 PM September 17, 2021

Police were called to reports a man had fallen in New North Road yesterday afternoon (September 16) - Credit: Google

A man has died after falling in New North Road, Hainault.

Police were called at around 5.45pm yesterday (Thursday, September 16) to reports of a man who had fallen in the road near Hainault station.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Despite the work of emergency services he later died at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”