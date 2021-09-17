News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Man dies after fall near Hainault station

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:31 PM September 17, 2021   
Police were called to reports to a man who had fallen in New North Road yesterday (Thurs) afternoon

Police were called to reports a man had fallen in New North Road yesterday afternoon (September 16) - Credit: Google

A man has died after falling in New North Road, Hainault. 

Police were called at around 5.45pm yesterday (Thursday, September 16) to reports of a man who had fallen in the road near Hainault station. 

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Despite the work of emergency services he later died at the scene. 

“The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.” 

Metropolitan Police
Hainault News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Secret Garden in Ilford High Road

Courts

Ilford venue fined more than £5k for 'indoor shisha smoking'

Daniel Gayne

person
Mill Road development

Planning and Development

Committee unanimously approves 25-storey development at Mill Road

Daniel Gayne

person
Two Fullwood Primary School pupils scooting to school.

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

School Streets scheme rolled out at four more Redbridge locations

Daniel Gayne

person
Rizwana Nadeem said that her family were served pitta that was stale and mouldy

Coronavirus

'It's disgusting': Goodmayes mum claims family fed mouldy pittas in...

Daniel Gayne

person