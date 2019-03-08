Man denies murder of Joy Morgan who was last seen at church celebration in Ilford

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a missing midwifery student who was last seen in Ilford.

Joy Morgan, 21, who studied at the University of Hertfordshire, disappeared after attending a church celebration in Ilford on December 26, 2018.

Shohfah El-Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road in Cricklewood, north London, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with her murder.

He is alleged to have killed Ms Morgan between December 26 and December 30 last year. Her body has not been found.

The defendant appeared in court via video link from Bedford jail and he spoke only to enter his not guilty plea before Mr Justice Edis.

He was remanded into custody ahead of his trial at St Albans Crown Court on July 8 before senior judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

The trial is expected to go on for up to three weeks.